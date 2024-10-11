Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action [Source: Reuters]

Rafa Nadal will call time on his illustrious but injury-plagued career after next month’s Davis Cup Finals, the 22-times Grand Slam champion announced, as one of the greatest players in the sport prepares for an emotional farewell.

Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles, had said previously he expected to retire this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023.

The 38-year-old was a surprise selection for the Nov. 19-24 Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, after last competing at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missing the U.S. Open and Laver Cup over fitness concerns.

Nadal, who has won two Australian Opens, two Wimbledon crowns and four U.S. Opens plus Olympic gold and four Davis Cups on top of his multiple French Open titles, said finishing his career in Spanish colours at the team event felt right.’

Nadal has been no stranger to injuries in his 23-year career and he sustained a niggling hip problem at the Australian Open in early 2023 before missing the French Open later that year and having an operation to try to resurrect his career.

However, minor issues and fitness woes limited him to only 23 matches in the last two seasons.

Nadal returned to his favourite hunting ground of Roland Garros this season but was beaten in the opening round by German Alexander Zverev and politely refused a celebratory farewell in the hope of a final hurrah next year.

Dubbed the ‘King of Clay’ for his jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record at the French Open, Nadal’s last triumph at the tournament in Paris came in 2022.

Nadal will hang up his racket two years after great rival and Swiss maestro Roger Federer, leaving record 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia as the only member of the ‘Big Three’ of men’s tennis still active.

Federer led the tributes to Nadal on social media, saying that he had hoped the day his friend announced his retirement would never come.

Nadal thanked his family and his team for his stellar career, with a special word for his uncle Toni, who was his coach for most of his time on court.

To his fans, Nadal said: “I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

Nadal is now expected to receive what promises to be an emotional tribute at the Frech Open next year, with a similar celebration likely at the Davis Cup on home soil.