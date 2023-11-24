Djokovic says British fans disrespectful during Davis Cup win

Serbia's Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic accused British fans of disrespect during Serbia’s Davis Cup quarter-final victory in Malaga on Thursday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said some fans had tried to annoy him during his straight sets win over Cameron Norrie and snapped at them when they drummed loudly during his post-match interview, telling them to shut up.

Djokovic said he was not feeling fresh after a long season but wanted to end the year by helping Serbia with the Davis Cup.

Serbia face Italy in the semi-finals on Saturday.