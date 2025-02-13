From the cane fields to Super Rugby

Fijian Drua Forward Isoa Tuwai

Hard work and perseverance have shaped Isoa Tuwai’s journey, from cutting sugarcane in Natutu, Ba, to earning a spot on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s match day squad this weekend.

Just a few years ago, he was cutting cane back in Ba but on Saturday he’ll run out with the Drua in front of the world’s best fans.

The 22-year-old back-rower has been named on the bench for Saturday’s clash against the Brumbies, setting up a potential Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific debut.

It’s a moment he never expected to come so soon, but one he’s ready to embrace.

“When they called the team to play against the Brumbies, I didn’t expect to be named in the first game. But when I saw my name there, I was very happy. I couldn’t even put it into words. It’s a dream come true.”

Tuwai’s rugby journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After making a name for himself in the Skipper Cup for Suva, he was drafted into the Drua’s development squad.

Now, just a year later, he’s on the brink of running out in front of thousands of home fans.

Beyond rugby, hard work runs deep in Tuwai’s veins. Growing up, he split his time between city life in Suva and the physical demands of sugarcane farming back in his village.

He credits those tough experiences for building his resilience and determination.

“My father has a farm in the village, so during holidays, I would go home and do the cane farming. It’s a tough job.”

Tuwai’s selection came as a surprise, not just to him but to his family as well. When he called home to deliver the news, emotions ran high.

Now, Tuwai stands on the verge of something special—his first Super Rugby Pacific match in front of his people.

He knows the challenge ahead won’t be easy, but he’s ready to give it his all.

Kick-off for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vs Brumbies Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash is set for 3:35 PM on Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

