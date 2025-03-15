Crusaders dominate Force in Christchurch

Sevu Reece dives over the try line. [Photo Credit: Crusaders/ Facebook]

Wingers Sevu Reece and Macca Springer combined for eight tries as the Crusaders defeated the Western Force 55-33 in Christchurch this afternoon.

With five tries, Springer equaled Sean Wainui’s Super Rugby record.

Early on, the Force put up a strong fight, scoring three touchdowns in the first half, thanks to penalty kicks and tries from Mac Grealy and Will Harris.

Macca Springer. [Photo Credit: Crusaders/ Facebook]

Taha Kemara, a kicker for the Crusaders, failed, though, making only one of five conversions.

After a halftime lead of 20-18, the Crusaders pulled away when James O’Connor replaced Kemara and quickly took control, setting up a try for Springer and converting from the sideline.

Will Jordan added another try for the Crusaders to complete the victory, but the Force persisted, with captain Jeremy Williams scoring late.

The Crusaders, who are currently 3-1, will want to build on their strong showing when they play the Blues at Eden Park.

