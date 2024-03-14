Subrail Park renovation to be completed by May

Subrail Park in Labasa

Renovations and repair works for Subrail Park in Labasa for the 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT are currently taking shape.

This has been confirmed by Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram.

He says work is in full force to meet the Fiji Football Association requirements before the opening game.

Jaduram says Subrail Park was not in very good condition when they came into office since most of the work were not done.

These includes the public conveniences, changing rooms, which were not in good condition.

“We had a good report from the last game we had between Labasa and Lautoka; they were quite satisfied with the pitch, so we will improve further on that. By the 1st of May, we should have the whole of Subrail Park in order. A lot of work has been carried out so far; that is where we stand at the moment.”

The Fiji FACT will kick off on May 31st at Subrail Park in Labasa.