Hail King Jerry

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

It’ll be hard for any rugby player in the world to emulate or even go beyond what Fiji 7s legend Jerry Tuwai has achieved.

These are the words of national coach Osea Kolinisau after Tuwai won his third Olympic medal in France today.

Tuwai this morning settled for silver with his team, adding it to his 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo gold medals.

Article continues after advertisement

He’s the first rugby player in history to win three Olympic medals.

Kolinisau says Tuwai is a special player.

‘It’s a legacy I think that won’t be followed, to be 7s player of the decade, to win the Hong Kong 7s six times in a row, two win two gold medals and now add a silver medal, I think after he’s gone there’ll be only one Jerry Tuwai, I think that legacy will leave a huge mark or footprints for kids to follow’.

The national coach is also hoping that Tuwai takes up coaching, something he had earlier revealed to FBC Sports that he’d like to do after the Olympics.

Kolinisau says he understands that Tuwai is now venturing into the business world as well but he hopes the three-time Olympian will still be involved in rugby.

While responding to Kolinisau at a press conference today, Tuwai says he hopes to help out the old man, referring to Kolinisau.

Fiji won silver after going down to France 28-7 while South Africa won bronze