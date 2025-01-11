Fiji 7s focus on communication ahead of Perth Seven

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji 7s team is sharpening its on-field communication as it prepares for the upcoming Perth Sevens.

Following their quarterfinal loss to France in Cape Town last month, where a last-minute try ended their campaign, the team has identified communication as a critical area for improvement.

National rep Vuiviawa Naduvalo highlights the issue, admitting that poor communication costs them in Cape Town.

“One thing we noticed in Cape Town was the lack of communication in the field, which is why we lost to France. In that last minute, there was no communication at all.”

He says that communication is the backbone of teamwork on the field, allowing players to stay connected and avoid disorganized play.

With Perth Sevens just around the corner, the team is doubling down on its efforts to ensure cohesion during critical moments as they aim for a strong performance in the upcoming tournament.

The Perth 7s will take place this month from the 24th to the 26th.