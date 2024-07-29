China stun Fijiana in Paris

[Source: Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s hopes of progressing to the quarterfinal of the Olympic Games is now in doubt after being thrashed by China 40-12.

This result means the Fijiana will have to beat New Zealand and hope to progress as one of the two best third place finishes from the group stage.

China was on the board just after 40 seconds after capitalizing on a lose carry by Reapi Uluinasau before Alowesi Nakoci ran around the Chinese defense to score a converted try.

Article continues after advertisement

However, China hit back with a brilliant try when their halfback sent the entire Fijiana side wrong way as she ran through to untouched from the base of a scrum.

The contribution of former coaches Osea Kolinisau and Setefano Cakau were evident in how China played as they scored their third try to lead 19-7 at the break.

When they returned from the break, China stretched the Fijiana defense again to score.

The Fijians quickly got their act together and Ilisapeci Delaiwau got them their second but China then put the result beyond doubt with another five pointer.

Playing with confidence, China made offloads like Fijians and used the typical scissors play that really left our side confused.

Fijiana play New Zealand tomorrow.