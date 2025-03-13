Aflame Brothers out to defend title

Aflame Brothers [Source: Axellerate Sports/Facebook]

Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s defending champs Aflame Brothers is sending a stern warning to other teams in the tournament, after thumping Nahehevia 21-0 in their opening match in Nadi this morning.

The side will be out to defend their status champions, and kick started their campaign on a high note.

Playing on their home turf at the Prince Charles Park, the side managed to run in three converted tries.

Aflame Brothers will face Korotabu in their second at 1.44pm today.

