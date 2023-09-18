Injury concerns in Flying Fijians camp

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have encountered injury concerns following their historic 22-15 victory over Australia in the second Rugby World Cup match this morning.

Notably, Player of the Match Josua Tuisova, Levani Botia, Jiuta Wainiqolo, and Simione Kuruvoli were compelled to leave the field after undergoing medical assessments.

During a post-match press conference, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui provided clarification regarding Kuruvoli’s situation, stating that it was a leg cramp that led to his departure, expressing hope that it isn’t more serious.

Head Coach, Simon Raiwalui.

Tuisova limped off in the 67th minute and was substituted by Vilimoni Botitu. Raiwalui mentioned that Tuisova, who scored Fiji’s sole try, will be closely monitored.

“He came into the tournament, he twisted his ankle badly over in Pornic. He was three weeks’ recovery, came off the bench last week and this week played really well but he just tweaked that same ankle. Hopefully, it’s not too bad. I think it was more of his ankle not being ready for the full 80 minutes but he put in a really good shift today.”

The Flying Fijians are on a bye this week and will not be in action until October 1st, facing Georgia in their third pool match.

This match is scheduled to kick-off at 3.45 a.m.

