Young players are learning a lot says Byrne

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (left), with captain Waisea Nayacalevu [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The head coach of the Flying Fijians emphasized that the recent Tests have been highly beneficial for the players.

Mick Byrne acknowledges that while the experience might be overwhelming for some young players, it offers an invaluable opportunity to observe and learn from top Northern Hemisphere players.

Byrne also highlights the positive impact on the team, noting that the younger players are absorbing a great deal and showing significant improvement as a result.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

He adds that is very exciting for them, especially knowing that they will be taking on the All Blacks this weekend.

“Yeah, look, this is an opportunity for some good young players to bring away on tour and they’ve experienced that and they get to see some of the professional players from the Northern Hemisphere and it rubs off on them, what do they do, the extras they do, after training they’re doing their recovery, before training and getting the work done. They take their notes, they do their role, they learn the stuff and all the young players are like, that’s what I need to do, so it’s been a good experience for them.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are set to clash with All Blacks this Saturday at 2.30pm at the San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.