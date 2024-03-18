Who will compensate ? : Tuifagalele

[File Photo]

The Suva Rugby Union voiced its disappointment at the lack of medical personnel at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday during its Under-20 Skipper Cup match against Macuata.

Suva Rugby President Nemani Tuifagalele says that such a situation should not have arisen, especially considering they had made preparations for their team to travel to the north for the game.

Tuifagalele also raised concerns about the financial losses incurred due to this issue, questioning who will be responsible for compensating them.

“We ask the question who is going to compensate for that, for the loss to the U20 because we did a whole preparation to come across and we find out there’s no doctor here”

He adds that this issue needs to be addressed immediately.

“We are not sure whether we will take it up with Macuata Rugby Union or Rugby Union as the owner of the competition.”

In response, Macuata Rugby Assistant ManagerJoti Racei expressed regret over the incident and said the union will take measures to ensure it does not happen again.

