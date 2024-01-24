Two debutants for the Springboks 7s this weekend

[Source: The Daily Voice and SA Rugby]

There will be changes in the Springboks 7s side as they run out at the inaugural HSBC Perth 7s tournament this weekend.

The side will have two debutants and three returning players.

David Brits and Tristan Leyds will be donning the Springboks jersey for the first time while prop James Murphy and playmakers, Donovon Don and Ricardo Duarttee will also feature after missing out in Dubai and Cape Town last year.

South Africa is in Pool A with Canada, Spain and Argentina.

Meanwhile, Fiji is in Pool C alongside Samoa, France and New Zealand.

Fiji will face Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm before battling France at 11:31pm on Friday.

On Saturday, they will take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

Meanwhile, Fijiana is in Pool B along with France, Brazil, and Spain.

Their opening match will be against Brazil at 4pm before facing Spain at 8:47pm on Friday.

Their last pool game against France is scheduled for 2:22pm on Saturday.

The finals will be played on Sunday.