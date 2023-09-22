Suva’s big guns named for Nadroga clash

FMF Suva has named an experienced side to face Cambridge Farms Nadroga in the third Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge.

The Capital side running on a seven-game winning streak in the Skipper Cup, hopes to continue this by snatching the coveted trophy from the Stallions.

Some notable names making the run-on side include James Brown, Enele Malele, John Stewart, speedster Inia Tawalo, Paul Dolokoto, Sakiua Siqila, and Inoke Ravuiwasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi and Naitasiri both fell short at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka in the first two challenges as Nadroga looks to keep the trophy for the third consecutive week.

Tomorrow’s clash will kick off at 3 p.m. and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

Team List:

1. VILIKESA NAIRAU

2. KOLINIO BULABALAVU

3. INOKE RAVUIWASA

4. NEMANI SARASAU

5. JAMES BROWN

6. ISOA TUWAI

7. IOANE LIGATABU

8. MOSESE NAIOVA

9. JOSEFA VESIKARA

10. ENELE MALELE

11. PAUL DOLOKOTO

12. JOHN STEWART

13. EPELI MISIAMETE

14. INIA TAWALO

15. SAKIUSA SAQILA

RESERVES

16. ISOA VASUINADI

17. URAIA MEREKULA

18. ISIKELI LUMELUME

19. PENI TUITECI

20. VILIKESA SEWALE

21. LIVAI IKANIKODA

22. TANIELA SOQONALAWA

23. LOTE DEGEI