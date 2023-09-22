Suva’s big guns named for Nadroga clash

FMF Suva has named an experienced side to face Cambridge Farms Nadroga in the third Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge.
The Capital side running on a seven-game winning streak in the Skipper Cup, hopes to continue this by snatching the coveted trophy from the Stallions.
Some notable names making the run-on side include James Brown, Enele Malele, John Stewart, speedster Inia Tawalo, Paul Dolokoto, Sakiua Siqila, and Inoke Ravuiwasa.
Namosi and Naitasiri both fell short at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka in the first two challenges as Nadroga looks to keep the trophy for the third consecutive week.
Tomorrow’s clash will kick off at 3 p.m. and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.
Team List:
1. VILIKESA NAIRAU
2. KOLINIO BULABALAVU
3. INOKE RAVUIWASA
4. NEMANI SARASAU
5. JAMES BROWN
6. ISOA TUWAI
7. IOANE LIGATABU
8. MOSESE NAIOVA
9. JOSEFA VESIKARA
10. ENELE MALELE
11. PAUL DOLOKOTO
12. JOHN STEWART
13. EPELI MISIAMETE
14. INIA TAWALO
15. SAKIUSA SAQILA
RESERVES
16. ISOA VASUINADI
17. URAIA MEREKULA
18. ISIKELI LUMELUME
19. PENI TUITECI
20. VILIKESA SEWALE
21. LIVAI IKANIKODA
22. TANIELA SOQONALAWA
23. LOTE DEGEI