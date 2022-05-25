Students rub shoulders with Drua stars

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Zuriel Togiatama had an amazing time today with students of Namaka Public School in Nadi as part of a Get Into Rugby PLUS clinic.

Togiatama, Selestino Ravutaumada and Peni Matawalu helped the kids with some basics.

The Drua hooker says it’s always great to help inspire someone and he believes the school children can even one day make it big in rugby.

“I’m beyond excited, I’m actually quite honoured. Being New Zealand born and raised, I guess I have the privilege of being amongst history. These kids are the ones setting the foundation for players like Selestino and Peni Matawalu to be able to come through the ranks and play at the professional level.”

School Head Girl Melania Bai says they’re blessed to have the Drua players because they also had a visit from the Fijiana Drua recently.

“I’m very excited listening to what they’ve gone through with other players, where they go and play in other countries for matches, their experiences and some of their encouraging words.”

GIR PLUS is delivered by Oceania Rugby and Fiji Rugby and supported by the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office, ChildFund Australia, Rugby Australia, and the Australian Government through Team Up.

The program is aimed at embedding life skills learning with the rugby union to promote positive behaviour, gender equality, and prevent violence.

Our Drua’s involvement in the activity also highlights Australia’s ongoing support to the Fijian super rugby team through PacificAus Sports.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports on Walesi.