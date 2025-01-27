Staying focused is key this season says Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani says distractions are inevitable, especially during the intense Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

However, he emphasizes that maintaining focus will be crucial for both him and the team to achieve their goals.

Lomani adds that while their approach to the new season remains largely the same, there is always room for improvement.

He believes refining their skills and building on their existing knowledge will be key to pushing the team to greater heights.

“Playing this sport means there’s going to be a lot of pressure and there will be a lot of things that will make us lose focus and so for that we always gotta play at the highest level of the game and that is a challenge for us.”

Lomani admits that their hard-fought 33-26 victory over Rugby Football Club Los Angeles was far from easy but proved to be a valuable preparation for the upcoming season.

The team now shifts its focus to their season opener, which they will host in Suva on the 15th of next month.

The Drua will face the Brumbies at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium, and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.