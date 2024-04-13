Sorovi joins Fijian Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Former Queensland Red halfback Moses Sorovi has joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on a short term contract.

The franchise announced in a statement that Sorovi will provide cover for Frank Lomani, who is suspended for six weeks, while Phillip Baselala is also sidelined with a wrist injury.

Sorovi has made 37 appearances for the Reds before linking up with the Melbourne Rebels.

He has also played two tests for the Flying Fijians.

Sorovi arrived into the country yesterday and joins the Drua’s training session today.

The Fijian Drua are on a bye this week and will host the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Friday at 7:05pm.

Meanwhile in Super Rugby Pacific results from last night, the Waratahs beat the Crusaders with a golden point 43-40 victory while the Moana Pasifika upset the Reds 17-14.

Today, the Hurricanes meet the Chiefs at 7:05pm before the Melbourne Rebels and Highlanders clash at 9:35pm.