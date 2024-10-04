Someone should be held accountable says Nayacalevu

Waisea Nayacalevu

Flying Fijians captain to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Waisea Nayacalevu, says someone should be held accountable for the late payments of players’ allowances by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Nayacalevu posted an excerpt from a zoom call the players had with FRU chief executive officer Rovereto Nayacalevu and outgoing FRU General Manager High Performance, BJ Mather, leading up to the Test against the All Blacks in July in San Diego, USA.

FRU CEO, Rovereto Nayacalevu, assured the players their outstanding payments during that time would be paid.

In the video, senior player and prop, Mesake Doge, asked why the FRU finance team didn’t fully pay them when everything was provided and it was something players didn’t sign up for as per their contracts.

Doge said everything should be done in a timely manner moving forward.

CEO Rovereto agreed with Doge and then he asked Mather how the FRU can make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu then questioned Mather why this was happening as it’s not the first, second or third time and also something they’ve encountered for years.

Last week, the FRU confirmed that Mather had resigned and would still be working with FRU until next month.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sports Minister, Jese Saukuru revealed in Parliament that all the players who represented Fiji at the 2023 Rugby World Cup have been paid what they’re owed by FRU.

FRU has also said they’ll not make any comments regarding the recent allegations raised by some players until the audit of payments is completed.

The FRU is expected to call for a press conference next week regarding the audit.