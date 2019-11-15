Sevu Reece scores for Crusaders

Fiji Born and Crusader winger Sevu Reece provided an electric performance in last night’s Crusaders win over the Highlanders ate Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Crusaders prevailed 40-20 against the Highlanders to cement their position on top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa ladder and as the team to beat.

Reece’s try in the the 59th minute made it 26-20 for the Crusaders and they were simply too efficient to lose the game from there.

Article continues after advertisement

But the visitors always had the stronger side with Sevu Reece coming off the bench and with Richie Mo’unga’s set pieces providind a growing presence in the second half.

Crusaders were deserved winners after fighting back from a 17-14 halftime deficit.

The Crusaders is set to face the Blues Christchurch next Saturday.

The Brumbies survived a late Rebels flurry to take a 31-23 win in their Super Rugby AU opener.