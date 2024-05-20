Douglas withdraws from U.S. Classic after falling from bars

[Source: Reuters]

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas fell twice from the asymmetric bars in the U.S. Classic and withdrew from the event.

The 2012 Olympic all-around and team champion struggled in the opening rotation and later left the arena. The withdrawal means the 28-year-old will fail to qualify for the all-around at U.S. Championships.

Douglas had already qualified in three apparatuses for the competition, which begins on May 30.

Article continues after advertisement

“She is not eligible to petition to compete on all four apparatus because she previously earned an all-around score at April’s American Classic,” the Olympic website said of Douglas’ qualification.

Simone Biles, who won the team gold alongside Douglas at the 2016 Rio Games, claimed the all-around title at the Classic with a score of 59.500, almost two points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones.

Douglas had taken time away to focus on her mental health and returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris, with the trials set to start at the end of June.