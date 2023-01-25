Refreshed' Papenhuyzen returns home; Turbo thriving in US

Ryan Papenhuyzen. [Source: NSWRL]

Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has returned to Melbourne after a fortnight in the USA with reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles.

While full of praise for the experience, which he said left him feeling refreshed, Papenhuyzen still isn’t prepared to put a timeline on his return from the fractured kneecap he suffered last season.

He said it was hard to tell about a return date and he is just hoping it’ll be at some point this year.

He says they’ve got an important six-week block coming up to put everything in place that he has learnt at Knowles Athletic.

The Sea Eagles meanwhile confirmed Tom Trbojevic is relishing the opportunity, to spend time with Knowles, having already completed 10 sessions with 10 more to go before he returns home.