Reds claim first win over Waratahs

The return of Super Rugby in Australia began with a bang last night, as the Queensland Reds pipped the NSW Waratahs 32-26 at Suncorp Stadium.

Both teams drew 26-26 with five minutes remaining, Reds flyhalf James O’Connor provided the icing on the cake with another penalty in the final minute to give the game its final six-point margin.

The Reds were deserving winners, scoring four tries to two, as the Waratahs kept themselves in the contest thanks to the kicking of flyhalf Will Harrison.

The win ended an 11-game win streak for the Waratahs over the Reds dating back to 2013 – some 2,547 days.