Ratave to leave Drua for Italy

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua winger Onisi Ratave is set to leave the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after penning a two-year deal with Italy-based club Benetton.

As confirmed by the club’s official Facebook page, Ratave has signed the contract that will bind him from July 1st 2022 till 30th June 2024.

Ratave grew up in local rugby playing for Rewa in the Vanua Championship then played for Namosi in the Skipper Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

He had a short stint with the national Fiji 7s team before receiving a call from the Bay of Plenty New Zealanders in 2021 to play in the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

Ratave also featured in the extended Flying Fijians team that faced the All Blacks.

Ratave joined the Fijian Drua for the Super Rugby and made ten appearances where he achieved six tries, leaving his mark with his powerful accelerations.

The final Fijian Drua match against the Chiefs on Saturdays will be Ratave’s final outing in the blue jersey.