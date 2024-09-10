Preparation for 2025 series underway

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau hints at the possibility of the team participating in one or two local tournaments this year, depending on their schedule.

He emphasized the inclusion of young players in their development, stating the need to give them valuable game time.

Kolinisau also noted that most players would represent their clubs in upcoming tournaments, but there may be opportunities to field a national team in select events based on availability.

“There’s one or two tournaments. It will go according to our schedules. If we have more time. There’s a lot of young boys in. There’s going to be inclusion of some young boys in our development. We want them playing and getting time. There’s some boys that might need a lot of game time. Then we might fill one or two teams in those tournaments.”

After extending his contract yesterday with Fiji Rugby Union, Kolinisau says the decision was easy as his heart has always been with Fiji.