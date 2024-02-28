PNC set for August kick-off

[Source: World Rugby/ Facebook]

The Pacific Nations Cup is set to begin on the 23rd of August for five weeks, where six teams will be competing, including the Flying Fijians.

According to a World Rugby statement, the competition aims to enhance global rugby by becoming a key part of a new yearly calendar.

This initiative is geared towards boosting competitiveness in the Oceania region, in preparation for the expanded 2027 Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians have been drawn in Pool A in the PNC alongside Samoa and Tonga while Canada are grouped in Pool B alongside U.S.A and Japan.

The pools have been reduced to two to limit player travel during the pool stages.

Each teams have been guaranteed a minimum of three tests and one home game to boost development, exposure and competitiveness.

The Flying Fijians will host Samoa in its opening PNC match on August 23rd at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.