Papali'i commits to Blues future

Dalton Papali’i [Source: Blues]

Loose forward Dalton Papali’i has recommitted to the Blues and New Zealand Rugby through to the end of 2027.

The 26-year-old has played 34 Tests since making his All Blacks debut as a 21-year-old against Japan in 2018 and his new deal will take him through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He has turned out for the Blues on 83 occasions and completed the most tackles for the club last season with 208 – second highest of DHL Super Rugby Pacific.

He said the decision to sign on was pretty straightforward.

Blues GM of Rugby, Murray Williams, said securing Papali’i was a big win for the club.

Blues Head Coach Vern Cotter was impressed by Papali’i throughout the 2024 campaign.