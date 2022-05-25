Nasove at seven for Drua

Rusiate Nasove [Source: Getty Images]

The matchday 23 for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has been finalized for its last Super Rugby Pacific game of the season against the Chiefs this weekend.

Rusiate Nasove will start at number seven with Mesulame Dolokoto who has been playing in the position recently to come off the bench.

Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama and Kaliopasi Uluilakepa teams up in the front row with the locking duo of Isoa Nasilasila and Viliame Rarasea.

Article continues after advertisement

Joseva Tamani completed the forward pack with captain Nemani Nagusa.

The halves pair of Frank Lomani and Teti Tela is back so as the midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota.

Ilaisa Droasese and Vinaya Habosi are on the wings while Kitione Taliga slots in at fullback.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.