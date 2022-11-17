Naduva back in 7s squad

[Source: FRU]

Speedster Alasio Naduva is back in the Fiji 7s squad.

Naduva who recently returned from peacekeeping duties was with squad last week.

For the past few days he has been training with the side in Levuka where they also had some community visits.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: FRU]

Olympic gold medalist Savenaca Rawaca is also part of the extended training squad.



[Source: FRU]

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student and Dominion Brothers captain Josese Batirerega has been brought in as well by head coach Ben Gollings and his assistant Viliame Satala.



[Source: FRU]

Fiji is preparing for the Dubai 7s which kicks off on December 2nd.

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay.