Mikaele to jump to Super League

Thomas Mikaele. [Source: Love Rugby League]

Wests Tigers have released prop Thomas Mikaele as he is set to join Warrington Wolves in Super League.

The 24-year-old is expected to be announced by the Wolves in the coming days in a deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Mikaele debuted under Coach Michael Maguire in 2019 and has played 60 first-grade games for the Tigers but was off contract at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, his Wests Tigers side will face Rabbitohs on Saturday at 7.30pm.