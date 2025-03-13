Massive game against confident Brumbies says Jackson

The Fijian Drua can’t get too carried away with their first win of the season last weekend over Super Rugby Pacific leaders, the Chiefs.

This is the view of coach Glen Jackson ahead of their round five game with ACT Brumbies tomorrow.

Jackson says despite the win on the weekend, nothing changes for the Drua as their focus remains the same even after losing their first three games.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got a massive game against a confident Brumbies team that’s played really well, they obviously beat us in the first round then had a great victory up in Auckland so they’re on top of their game and we just have to make sure that we don’t get carried away with the win because it’s a long season and every point is going to matter.”

The Brumbies made three changes for tomorrow’s game with Noah Lolesio back in the side.

Fly half Lolesio missed three games due to concussion, including last week’s infamous 21-20 win over the Blues at Eden Park, our first there for 12 years.

Hooker Billy Pollard is also restored to the starting lineup, as is scrum half Ryan Lonergan, who kicked the winning penalty in Auckland.

Brumbies play Drua tomorrow at 8:35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.