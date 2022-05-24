Habosi and Taliga available for selection

Vinaya Habosi [left] and Kitione Taliga.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua stars Vinaya Habosi and Kitione Taliga are back at training with the side.

Both players were running freely this morning at Nadi International School.

Taliga and Habosi were replaced on game day last week against the Crusaders due to a stomach bug.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says others were also not available due to the viral infection.

However, Byrne says they hope fans will be there in full force this weekend to cheer them on.

“Two different venues and the size won’t be quite there but I’m sure it’ll be just as loud and vocal. The boys are really looking forward to having a home crowd.”

Also back at training are Apisalome Vota and Frank Lomani.

Byrne will name his side to take on the Chiefs tonight before the captain’s run on Friday.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka where over 11,000 fans are expected to attend.

Tickets are available at the Lautoka City Council as well as selected Jacks of Fiji and Shop and Save outlets in Viti Levu.