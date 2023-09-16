Fuli encourage players to give their best

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli will name his squad later this month to prepare for the Pacific Games and Oceania 7s.

He says the girls in training have all been giving their best.

Fuli says a mini tournament has been scheduled for next week and he encourages the players to showcase their talents in order to make the cut.

“We have a good depth here and we will select the best after the 28th and 29th that will prepare for another four weeks before we go out and play at the Pacific Games and Oceania 7s which is the Olympic qualification.”

Fuli the tournament next week features teams from France, Australia, New Zealand and USA.