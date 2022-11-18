French will be strong in the set pieces: Cotter

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Flying Fijians will need to psychologically make shifts and adjustments in how they approach the game around discipline in tackle areas.

This is according to head coach Vern Cotter who says they expect nothing less than a tough battle against the French Barbarians which consists of Under-20 and senior players.

He says just like any other French team, they will be very strong and aggressive in the set pieces.

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter adds they know what they’re for and are preparing for a tough game.

The national coach believes with a dry track and the ability to perhaps move the ball and attack, they’ll be displaying a much better game.

The Flying Fijians take on French Barbarians at 2am on Sunday.



[Source: Fiji rugby]