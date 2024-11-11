Flying Fijians create history in Wales

The Flying Fijians have created history in Cardiff after beating Wales 24-19 or the first time on their home ground.

Man of the Match, Caleb Muntz, who scored 19 points including a try stood out for Fiji.

The other try was scored by Josua Tuisova.

Wales equalled the country’s record losing international streak of 10 successive Test defeats.

Wing Semi Radradra was sin-binned in the 21st minute, but incident upgraded to a 20-minute red card while number eight Elia Canakaivata copped a yellow card three minutes earlier as Wales awarded penalty try.

Trailing 10-14 at the break, the national side rattled the hosts in the second spell with good defensive reads and their kick chase really helped their cause.

Any hope of a hosts revival was dashed by Muntz’ late penalty kick and Wales spurning a last-minute opportunity.