Fiji U20 names strong side for World Champs

Fiji Under-20 coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named his run-on team for their first World Rugby Championship match.
Fijian Drua reps Motikai Murray and Philip Baselala both made the starting line-up.
Crusaders U20 loosehead prop Mosese McGoon, Melbourne-based Judah Saumaisue and Hurricanes U20 duo Epeli Waqacece and Isiah Ravula have all earned their place in the run-on list.
Fiji’s first match is against Australia tomorrow at 2.30 am.
They face England next Friday at 5 am and Ireland on July 4th at 11.30 am.
