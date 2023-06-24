Fiji U20 names strong side for World Champs

[Source: Fiji Rugby /Facebook]

Fiji Under-20 coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named his run-on team for their first World Rugby Championship match.

Fijian Drua reps Motikai Murray and Philip Baselala both made the starting line-up.

Crusaders U20 loosehead prop Mosese McGoon, Melbourne-based Judah Saumaisue and Hurricanes U20 duo Epeli Waqacece and Isiah Ravula have all earned their place in the run-on list.

Fiji’s first match is against Australia tomorrow at 2.30 am.

They face England next Friday at 5 am and Ireland on July 4th at 11.30 am.