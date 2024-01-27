Fiji edge Blitzbokke to reach semis

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s side edged South Africa 14-12 in a pulsating quarterfinal clash in the Perth 7s.

The Blitzbokke were on the scoreboard first with a try to Ryan Oosthuizen in the third minute.

Nippy halfback Terio Tamani, who has been a standout player throughout the tournament replied with a try in the eighth minute.

In a tit-for-tat fashion, South Africa hit back with a try to Tristan Leyds and the successful conversion saw the Blitzbokke lead 12-7 in the 10th minute.

Debutant Ropate Rere once again proved why he deserves a spot in the side with a try in the 12th minute which was converted by Tamani as Fiji led 14-12.

South Africa tried hard to score the winning try but Fiji maintained its discipline and stern defence to secure the win and progress to the semifinals.

Fiji will face the winner of the quarterfinal clash between USA and Australia in the semifinal tomorrow at 5:34pm.