Fiji dish different test: Jones

The head coach of the Wallabies is cognizant of Fiji’s playing style.

Eddie Jones acknowledges that Fiji’s counter attack presents a formidable challenge.

This statement was made in response to inquiries regarding the challenges posed by the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“They bring, as you know bring ability counter attacking rugby and they got pace and precision and that puts a different test to you.”

Jones further notes that Fiji possesses both power and speed, as evidenced by their performance against Wales in the final 10 minutes of the game.

In the meantime, Jones has decided to provide Ben Donaldson with another opportunity at fullback and to start Nic White at halfback for Australia’s challenging encounter with Fiji.

The Wallabies are scheduled to face Fiji at 3:45am.