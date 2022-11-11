Eight changes for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has made eight changes for the second Northern Tour Test against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

There are also a few positional adjustments with Adrea Cocagi expected to make his debut off the bench.

The front row of Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi and Manasa Saulo has been retained.

Isoa Nasilasila starts at lock ahead of Temo Mayanavanua and will partner Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.

Cotter is sticking with the same loose forwards trio Albert Tuisue, Levani Botia and Viliame Mata.

Teti Tela comes in for Vilimoni Botitu at fly-half with Frank Lomani at halfback.

The midfield pair of Kalaveti Ravouvou and captain Waisea Nayacalevu gets to start again.

There are some changes to the back three as Jiuta Wainiqolo comes in on the right wing moving Setareki Tuicuvu to fullback and Vinaya Habosi retains the number 11 jumper.

Johnny Dyer, Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli, Lee-Roy Atalifo and Apisalome Ratuniyarawa will also get their chance to play after being named on the bench.

Cotter says he wants to give everybody a try during these three Test matches.

He adds there’s an opportunity for everybody to play and grow.

The Flying Fijians take on Ireland at 1am on Sunday.

Flying Fijians Team V Ireland

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Manasa Saulo

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Ratu Leone Rotuisolia

6. Albert Tuisue

7. Levani Botia

8. Viliame Mata

9. Frank Lomani

10. Teti Tela

11. Vinaya Habosi

12. Kalaveti Ravouvou

13. Waisea Nayacalevu

14. Jiuta Wainiqolo

15. Setareki Tuicuvu



Reserves

16. Mesulame Dolokoto

17. Livai Natave

18. Lee-Roy Atalifo

19. Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

20. John Dyer

21. Simione Kuruvoli

22. Ben Volavola

23. Adrea Cocagi