Drua to unleash new style of play

[ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are looking to unleash a new style of play in their season-opening match against the Blues tomorrow.

Despite missing a few key players to injury, Drua coach Mick Byrne says the remaining players are all on the same page about the task at hand and try to square the ledger against one of the top teams in the competition.

Byrne says part of the changes includes their strategies in away games, having lost all but one last year, a close 34-31 win over the Moana Pasifika.

“It’s been a physical and well-structured pre-season. The boys have understood what we are trying to do, and how we are building the game, we’ve made some subtle changes around our game plan and I feel that we are in a lot better shape than where we were last year around our game knowledge and awareness.”

The Drua departed Nadi International Airport for Auckland this morning and will take on the Blues at 3:35 pm tomorrow.

You can watch the Drua versus Blues match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Meanwhile, in round one games today, defending champions the Crusaders will take on the Chiefs at 6:05 pm, the Melbourne Rebels clash with the Brumbies at 8:35 pm before the Force host the Hurricanes at 11 pm.