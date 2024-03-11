Drua prepares for Chiefs clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua starts gearing up today for round four of Super Rugby Pacific against the Chiefs this weekend.

They took a break yesterday after their first win against the Crusaders at home and are back today, aiming for their second away game victory in three seasons in the competition.

The first time Drua won an away game was against Moana Pasifika in their first season at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

Coach Mick Byrne says it’s never an easy task but it’s possible.

“We will look at the Chiefs today and for us, it’s just to keep building what we’re doing. I think when we play our game we will have some tactical areas we will look into Chiefs but the big one for us is to focus on our game, continue to carry the ball well, look after the ball around the contact area and recycle it and go again.”

He adds that he has a capable team that should be proactive when they have the chance.

They will go against Chiefs at at 6.30pm on Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.