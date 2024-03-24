Discipline a concern: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need to work on their discipline in order to remain competitive this season.

Coach Mick Byrne says the players let themselves down during the matches with indiscipline, particularly with two yellow cards flashed to flanker Kitione Salawa and halfback Peni Matawalu in their 39-36 golden point win over the Waratahs yesterday.

Byrne says while it was a disappointment, he is happy with how the players rallied together to deny the Waratahs a remarkable comeback.

“We just have to work hard and put our systems in a bit of pressure and we saw the Fijian style, we found a way to do it. It wasn’t as structured or composed but we got young men out on the field and I thought they handled it really well. It’s a good learning curve for us but I thought the effort was there.”

The Fijian Drua will take on the Western Force in another double header next weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka.