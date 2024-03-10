Derenalagi credits 23-non players for win

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says they were eager to win their first match in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this week and to claim victory in front of their amazing fans made it even more special.

The Drua defeated the Crusaders 20-10 at Churchill Park yesterday.

He credits the win to the non-starting players who set high standards and pushed them during training.

“They set the platform during the week where when we hit training those 23 non-players tried to help us improve in order to come out winners against the Crusaders. I want to thank our 23-non players that didn’t play yesterday, they set a benchmark for us that’s why we had the win.”

The Nadi man expresses immense gratitude to their supporters from Australia and New Zealand, who consistently offer full support during away games.

The Drua are on a break today and will start their focus for the Chiefs when they had back to training tomorrow.

The two will clash at 6.30pm on Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

In other Super Rugby matches the Chiefs have been beaten 25-19 by the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Highlander’s claimed a 23-21 victory against the Waratahs, Brumbies beat Force 22-19, and the Hurricanes came out victorious with 29-21 over the Blues.