Debut to remember for Yee

Carletta Yee’s debut for the Fijian Drua Women was a moment she will cherish forever, made even more special by securing a thrilling 21-15 victory over the Brumbies in Lautoka.

Playing in front of her family and friends, she felt immense pride wearing the Drua jersey for the first time and contributing to such a crucial win.

For Yee, the final moments of the match were both intense and emotional.

“The girls who came on in the second half just told me to keep pushing and give everything I had in those last three minutes. That last scrum meant everything, and winning that penalty was such a special moment.”

Beyond the victory, the experience of playing at home, surrounded by loved ones, meant the world to her.

She was grateful for the support of her coaches, teammates, and Suva U20 friends who came to cheer her on.

Despite the challenging conditions, the passionate crowd stayed until the final whistle, something Yee deeply appreciated.

Now, with her first match behind her, she is determined to keep improving and growing in her rugby journey.

