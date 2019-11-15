Crusaders end Blues winning streak

The Crusaders have bested the Blues 26-15, recovering from a 7-6 deficit at halftime to end the Blues’ seven-match win streak.

The Blues entered the match having not beaten the Crusaders in Christrchurch since 2004 and while they had the better start, the Crusaders machine rolled on late in the game thanks to an excellent showing by pivot Richie Mo’unga.

The teams will face off once more in five weeks, in the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.