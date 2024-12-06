Botia on the bench, Cokanasiga starts

‘La Machine’, Levani Botia (left), Former England winger, Joe Cokanasiga

Two Fijians will feature in the first European Champions Cup match tomorrow when England side Bath hosts France Top 14 giants La Rochelle.

Former England winger, Joe Cokanasiga, will start for Bath while the men dubbed as ‘La Machine’, Levani Botia, has been named on the bench for La Rochelle.

This game will air live on FBC Sports at 8am tomorrow.

There will be eight games on Sunday and four will be shown live on FBC Sports and the other four on FBC 2.

On Sunday at 1am Peceli Yato’s Clermont takes on Benetton, and Vilimoni Botitu’s Castres plays Temo Mayanavanua’s Northampton Saints at 3am.

Peniasi Dakuwaqa and Setareki Turagacoke’s Stade Francais meets Munster Rugby at 5:30am and at 8am Glasgow Warriors faces Waisea Nayacalevu’s Sale Sharks.

These games will air on FBC Sports.

Games that will be shown on FBC 2 are Hollywoodbets Sharks and Exeter Chiefs at 1am followed by Stormers and Jiuta Wainiqolo’s Toulon at 3:15am.

Eroni Mawi and Saracens hosts Bulls from South Africa at 5:30am and Vinaya Habosi’s Racing 92 tackles Harlequins at 8am.