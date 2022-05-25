Ball in play concerns for Drua

Keeping the ball in play is something the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need to look at in the future.

Head Coach Mick Byrne is confident after collecting all the stats this season, our Drua will hit or be thereabouts in terms of ball in play minutes.

With a game left for the season, the Drua on average have around 30 minutes of actual playing time out of the 80.

However, in some games, the side managed to hit 17 or 18 minutes ball in play time.

Byrne says hanging on to the ball is something they’ll definitely need to improve next year.

“Well I think most of the international standards are in 34, 35 minutes. We won’t be much different. Super Rugby tends to have more ball in play time than the overseas northern hemisphere side. We should be alright, we’ll work through that process and across the board we should be somewhere in the mid-30s.”

Meanwhile, one player in particular that’s good at keeping the ball alive is Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Ravouvou says the Chiefs are one of the best in the business.

“The Chiefs are a good team because they have some All Blacks in the squad, they’ll give us a good game, however, we are also preparing well for this last game”

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch all the actions LIVE on FBC Sports.