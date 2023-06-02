Silktails trio out, captain back

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails will be without three players tomorrow against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in their Ron Massey Cup clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lock Sirilo Lovokuro, second rower Jonathan Roseman and prop Tevita Vukicea have all been ruled out of the round 11 match.

According to the Silktails, Lovokuro and Roseman are both out due an ankle sprain.

Vukicea has a lower left limb impaction which sees him out between two to four weeks.

However, in some positive news, club captain Rusiate Baleitamavua is expected to make the team tomorrow.

Baleitamavua has been included in the extended squad for this weekend’s clash.

The Silktails host Bulldogs at 11am.