PNG’s NRL inclusion can boost Pacific Rugby League growth

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata says the inclusion of a Papua New Guinea-based team in the NRL presents an exciting opportunity for Fiji and the wider Pacific to grow and strengthen rugby league talent.

Kativerata believes the milestone is not just a victory for PNG but a chance for Pacific nations to collaborate and develop a clear pathway for young players.

“We should look at it, Fiji is a very small nation, but look at how many players we’ve produced,” he said. “We just need to work together, come up with a system, and build something for the young kids for the future.”

He highlighted the shared challenges between Fiji and PNG, noting that both nations face similar social issues but are united through sport.

The Bati coach described rugby league as a “religion” in both countries, reflecting its deep cultural connection among Pacific communities.

“If you open a church on one side and a football field on the other, all the men will go to the field, that’s how much it means to us. Sports is number one for our people.”

Kativerata said the focus now should be on collaboration, ensuring that the Pacific’s growing NRL presence translates into structured development for the next generation of players across the islands.

