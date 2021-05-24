Panthers fined for breach of NRL rules

The Penrith Panthers have been fined and a trainer facing suspension for breaching a NRL rule.

The club has been fined $25,000 and the trainer suspended for the remainder of the season.

This as the club stopped play during last Saturday night’s 8-6 elimination of Parramatta which is against the game’s rules.

Parramatta was on the attack in the dying minutes of the semi-final when the incident took place.

The NRL has issued the Panthers with a breach notice proposing the penalties against the club and trainer Pete Green.

A warning has also been issued to Penrith’s blue shirt trainer for his role in the stoppage.

The Panthers have five business days to respond to the breach notice.

A provisional suspension applies until the club’s response has been received.

This will be a lesson learnt for the Panthers heading into Saturday’s semi-final clash against the Storm at 6pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

In another match, the Rabbitohs face the Sea Eagles on Friday at 9.50pm.