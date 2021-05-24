Norman back in professional rugby league

Former Brisbane Broncos half Corey Norman has penned a deal with Toulouse Olympique in the English Super League.

The club announced this morning that Norman had signed a deal which would see him relocate to France for the remainder of the season.

Toulouse has become the second French team to join the competition following the wildly successful Catalan Dragons, who have plenty of ex-NRL players in their ranks this season, including Mitchell Pearce, Dean Whare, Samisoni Langi, Josh Drinkwater, Tyrone May and Dylan Napa.

The signing of Norman on a short-term deal comes as the club attempt to remain in the Super League.

Norman will likely fit straight into the halves at the club alongside French national team halfback Lucas Albert, while he will also link up with ex-NRL players Junior Vaivai, Dominique Peyroux, Joseph Paulo and Mitch Garbutt at the club.

Meanwhile, round 7 of the NRL starts tonight with Sharks facing Sea Eagles at 9.50pm at PointsBet Stadium in Sydney.

You can watch the delayed coverage of this match on Saturday at 9.30pm on FBC Sports.